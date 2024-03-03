Oilers won't have Derek Ryan in the lineup against Penguins

The Edmonton Oilers will be without veteran Derek Ryan against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed with the media this morning that the 37-year-old is suffering from a minor injury and will miss at least this game. There is an expectation that Ryan will be able to return to the lineup in time for Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins.

“Derek Ryan is going to be out tonight,” Knoblauch told reporters. “Just a minor, minor injury; he should be back in for Boston.”

Ryan has been one of the more productive players for the Oilers bottom-six, scoring five goals and 11 points so far this season. Fan favourite Sam Gagner will replace Ryan on the team’s fourth line alongside Dylan Holloway and Connor Brown. That appears to be the only change up front for the Oilers tonight.

Despite having far fewer games played, Gagner is only a single point back of Ryan with five goals and 10 points in just 26 games.

The defensive pairs, as usual, will remain the same, and Calvin Pickard will be getting the start between the pipes. Pickard has been having a pretty good season since being called up in favour of Jack Campbell in December.

In 11 games, the 31-year-old journeyman has an impressive 7-3-0 record with the Oilers this season and a .905 save percentage. He has played five career games against the Penguins and has favourable numbers with a 2-1-1 record and a .918 save percentage in those games.

A win by Edmonton tonight would create some much-needed separation between them and the Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers are just a single point ahead of the Golden Knights for second in the Pacific Division. Edmonton is only nine points back of the Vancouver Canucks for first place in the division with four games in hand.

Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT on Sportsnet West.