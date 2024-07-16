Oilers' Zach Hyman expecting third baby boy with wife Alannah

Edmonton Oilers 50-goal scorer Zach Hyman is about to become a father of three boys after announcing that he and his wife, Alannah, are expecting their third child.

The 32-year-old is hosting his annual golf tournament this week and publicly announced that he was expecting another baby boy while doing a news interview with CP24 alongside his brother Spencer.

Hyman waited quite a while to spill the beans as the boy’s birth date is projected to be in September, less than two months from now.

“I have two boys, I have a third boy in September,” Hyman announced during the interview. “We’re growing.”

ZACH AND ALANNAH ARE HAVING ANOTHER BOY 🥳🥳🥳 so happy for them 😭 i am so excited pic.twitter.com/L335fNDRuY — alicia ^^^ 😆 (@leashadawg) July 15, 2024

The Hymans currently house two boys, four-year-old Theo, born in 2020, and one-year-old Bennett, born in 2022. Theo was born during Zach’s time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, while Bennett came along right after his first season with the Oilers. Zach and Alannah got married in 2019 and have been together for over a decade.

His annual golf tournament seems to be a big hit with everyone involved, with Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Connor Brown making an appearance. Though the Edmonton captain is a wizard on the ice, he was caught on camera with one of the worst tee shots you could ask for.

Connor McDavid on the tee at Zach Hyman's golf tournament. pic.twitter.com/RdeudfHpyr — Jesse Fuchs (@jesse_fuchs) July 15, 2024

The tournament supports several major charities, including the Stollery Children’s Hospital and Sick Kids Hospital.

As Hyman becomes a father to yet another boy, Oilers fans hope he can channel that fabled dad energy heading into next season.

Could another 50-goal season be in the cards for the gritty forward?