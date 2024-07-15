McDavid praises Oilers management for offseason moves

Connor McDavid seems very happy with the moves the Edmonton Oilers have made this summer.

While the team got a late start on offseason activities as they made it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, they have managed to bring in some strong players.

Some of the most highly anticipated additions include Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, both highly skilled offensive wingers. CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson has been acting as general manager after the departure of Ken Holland.

“I thought the whole management staff did a great job, they’ve had a great offseason so far,” said McDavid today when talking to the press at Zach Hyman’s charity golf tournament.

“It’s been short, it’s been hurried but I think in the small time they’ve been at it, they’ve done great things.”

“Keeping as many guys together is a good thing in the salary cap era, it’s tough to do that and he’s done a great job of finding a way to do that for the most part. Obviously, there’s a couple of guys, it’s always [an] unfortunate, unfortunate part of the hockey world we live in.”

It’s not just McDavid who is excited about the team’s direction. Connor Brown also praised the addition of Arvidsson and Skinner and discussed the team’s culture, which he thinks has made the Oilers a desirable destination.

“Those two guys that you mentioned… I think those guys will add a lot to our team. I think they’re going to fit in very nicely,” said Brown today.

“When you get a group like that, that’s incredibly motivated, close, and tight, I think you see people want to be part of it and I think that’s what you got with some of the signings here. We got competitive players coming in that want to make their mark and make their mark in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“There’s something going on there, we feel it in the room, being in the city, I think you realize that the city feels it, it’s just a lot of fun that’s what it boils down to.”

“I think they see how special it is to play in Edmonton,” added Hyman about free agents picking the Oilers, as well as returning players signing for cheaper. “It’s becoming more of a destination to play.”

Arvidsson scored 15 points in 18 games last season and has always produced a lot of points when healthy. Skinner has broken the 30-goal mark six times in his career and is widely considered a top-tier skater. They should help round out what is surely one of the league’s best forward groups.