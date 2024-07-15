The Edmonton Oilers are giving up on 2021 first-round pick Xavier Bourgault. They traded him to the Ottawa Senators today in a surprise deal.

The Oilers also gave up forward Jake Chiasson but are getting back Roby Jarventie along with a 2025 fourth-round pick.

🔁 TRADE 🔁 The #Oilers have acquired forward Roby Jarventie & a fourth-round selection in 2025 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forwards Xavier Bourgault & Jake Chiasson.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/wjDm7ha29f — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 15, 2024

The Senators selected Jarventie in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He scored 20 points in 22 AHL games last season and skated in seven NHL contests, recording one assist at the highest level.

The Finnish winger is 6-foot-2 and weighs more than 210 pounds, giving him good size for the position. His season ended last year due to knee surgery, which was needed after multiple years of nagging issues.

The Oilers also recoup a mid-round pick in this trade, which could be useful for other trades down the line. More draft capital is never a bad thing.

The Stanley Cup finalists trade away the 21-year-old Bourgault who was selected 22nd overall in the 2021 NHL draft. Since then he’s played two AHL seasons, most recently finishing with 20 points in 55 games for the Bakersfield Condors last season.

His development has not gone perfectly over the past few seasons. His 20 AHL points last season are fewer than the 34 he managed the year before.

Jarventie matched Bourgault’s AHL point total last season despite playing 33 fewer games.

Bourgault’s production looks like it’s stalled in Bako over the past few seasons…#Oilers opt to cut ties and take a flyer on 6-foot-2 Finn who scored 20pts in 22 AHL games last season. Jarventie had one assist in 7 NHL games last year as well. https://t.co/G62LiN616I — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) July 15, 2024

The Oilers also lost Chiasson, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2021. The 6-foot-2 forward played in the ECHL last season and had 20 points in 68 games. He did get to play a single game with the Condors in the AHL and failed to record a point.