Oilers home games will be starting later than usual in playoffs: report

Get ready for some late nights, Oilers fans.

The Edmonton Oilers are facing the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second straight year. The series begins Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, with start times yet to be officially announced by the NHL.

TSN 1260’s Jason Gregor is reporting that home games will start a little later than usual for home games in Edmonton. Games at Rogers Place, including Game 1 on Monday and Game 2 on Wednesday, will be scheduled at 8 pm MT, with puck drop closer to 8:20 pm says Gregor.

Oilers home games (1,2 and 5) v. LA will be 8 p.m. MT starts, which means closer to 8:20 in actuality. Game seven could be different as it is a Saturday and depends if there are other games — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 14, 2023

Edmonton hockey fans are accustomed to seeing Oilers home games start later than normal for nationally televised games. But it doesn’t mean they have to like it.

Games in Los Angeles aren’t likely to be played any earlier, either. Kings home games often start at 8:30 pm MT, though games in LA during last year’s series were 8 pm MT starts.