Oilers will play LA Kings in playoffs for second year in a row

The Edmonton Oilers will face a familiar foe in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A 3-1 win by the Vegas Golden Knights in Seattle Thursday night kept the Oilers in second place in the Pacific Division. Vegas clinched the best record in the Western Conference with 111 points. Edmonton will finish second in the West, with 109 points.

The Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 earlier in the day, to put the pressure on the Golden Knights. Had Vegas lost in regulation, the Oilers would have topped the conference for the first time since the Gretzky era.

Edmonton will play the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. LA also won on Thursday, and will finish third in the Pacific Division with 104 points.

The NHL regular season concludes Friday, with the puck dropping on the playoffs on Monday. The Oilers-Kings series will begin at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Sounds like Game 1 would go Monday if the Oilers face the Kings. If it's the Jets, then Game 1 would be Tuesday. No word of what day if they face Seattle. — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) April 12, 2023

The Oilers won a thrilling seven-game series against the Kings last year, eliminating LA after they trailed 3-2 in the series. The winner of the Edmonton-LA series will face the winner of the Vegas-Winnipeg series in the second round.

Edmonton and LA split their four-game season series this year, with the Oilers winning the last two games between the two teams.