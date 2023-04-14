Oilers begin playoff series with Kings Monday at Rogers Place

The date is set for the first game of the highly anticipated series between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.

Game 1 will take place on Monday, April 17 at Rogers Place. And since the Oilers have home-ice advantage after finishing second in the Pacific Division (and the Western Conference), the second, fifth, and seventh games are also scheduled at home.

Edmonton won a thrilling seven-game series against the Kings last year, eliminating LA after they trailed 3-2 in the series. In the four times the teams played each other this season, both teams came away with two wins.

This year marks the third consecutive season the Oilers have made the playoffs. They were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round last year.

After winning the final game of their season against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, the Oilers are going into these playoffs on a red-hot streak of nine consecutive wins, a new franchise record.

The winner of the Edmonton-LA series will face the winner of the Vegas-Winnipeg series in the second round.