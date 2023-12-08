The Oilers have a new holiday 50/50 and there are SO many prizes

The Edmonton Oilers are known for their 50/50 raffles, and a new one is being held for the holiday season with tons of early bird prizes up for grabs.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) has introduced the Holiday Homestand 50/50 raffle running from December 7 to 16, with proceeds helping families and children in need this holiday season through a variety of organizations, including the Christmas Bureau, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and Kids Kottage.

The new Oilers holiday 50/50 offers up 20 early bird prizes, including multiple cash prizes, a trip for two to Minneapolis, premium Oilers tickets, an autographed Leon Draisaitl jersey, and a limited-edition Independence 21 watch courtesy of Richardson’s Jewelry (1 of 200 worldwide).

You might also like: Oilers send down Broberg and recall preseason standout

Ex-Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie weighs in on Predators drama

You could live just down the street from Connor McDavid for $1.7M

The most recent Oilers 50/50 jackpot winner walked away with more than $200,000; someone will be having a great Christmas!

If you buy $100 or more in 50/50 tickets you will receive $75 to the JW Marriott and $25 to Century Casino. In addition, people can also snag a Holiday Bonus raffle ticket and receive $15 to Voilà.

If you win some serious bucks, you could put that towards the chance to buy a home on the market to become neighbours with Connor McDavid, ya know.