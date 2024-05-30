Oilers hire new senior director to help develop their prospects

The Edmonton Oilers have made a significant addition to their hockey ops staff.

Earlier today it was announced by the club that they had hired Kalle Larsson to be the team’s Senior Director of Player Development. This comes after Larsson spent the past 11 seasons with the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Originally from Sweden, Larsson joined the Fighting Saints in 2015 as the team’s director of player development and quickly ascended the ranks. He was named the team’s GM in 2017 and eventually worked his way to be the team’s president of hockey operations. Dubuque made the playoffs every season he was with the team.

In a press release, the Oilers said that Larsson will be responsible for ” overseeing and managing all areas of development for Oilers draft selections as well as signed prospects within the organization” and that he will “collaborate and consult with senior management and coaches for both the Oilers and AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in order to formulate and implement comprehensive individual development plans for each player in the organization.”

The hiring looks to be another piece of the puzzle for Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson and joins other hires like Michael Parkatti. It also comes ahead of what is expected to be a hunt for a new Oilers GM in the offseason, as Ken Holland’s contract is set to expire after the playoffs end.

Larsson also has a playing background, having spent four seasons with the Lawrence University Vikings in the NCAA between 2003 and 2007.

Though he is Swedish and shares a last name with ex-Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson, there does not appear to be any relation between the two men.