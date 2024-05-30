Oilers superstar Connor McDavid closing in on a Gretzky playoff record

Despite only having four goals in this year’s playoffs, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid is still leading the scoring race.

As was the case throughout the regular season in which he finished with 100 assists, McDavid has continued to be a dish master in the playoffs. Through 16 games, he has a jaw dropping 24 assists, giving him 28 points in total.

Some of McDavid’s detractors throughout the regular season suggested secondary assists played a large part in his point total. That argument doesn’t hold up in the playoffs, however, as 18 of his 24 assists have been primary. That not only leads this postseason by a wide margin but is nearing an NHL record.

The only player in NHL history to have more than 18 primary assists in a single playoff run was Wayne Gretzky, who recorded 25 on two separate occasions. McDavid’s 18 is tied for third all time alongside some other greats in Mark Recchi, Mark Messier, Mario Lemieux, and Doug Gilmour.

As the image shows, this isn’t the first time McDavid has come near the top of this list, as he registered 17 primary assists in 2022, when the Edmonton Oilers advanced to the Western Conference Final but were swept by the Colorado Avalanche.

Should the Oilers knock off the Dallas Stars in this year’s Western Conference Final, McDavid will have a legitimate opportunity to surpass Gretzky’s 25 primary assists, which is a stunning indication of just how good he has been.

The Oilers were able to pick up a huge win in Game 4 last night versus the Dallas Stars to even their series back up at two apiece. McDavid finished the night with three assists in the 5-3 victory, two of which were primary.

ROGERS PLACE IS ELECTRIC! 🔊 Evan Bouchard has tied this game at two! #StanleyCup Electric Goal Presented by @HyundaiCanada pic.twitter.com/1Fnf6KuBWt — NHL (@NHL) May 30, 2024

A pivotal Game 5 between the Oilers and Stars will take place tomorrow night at American Airlines Center, where McDavid will look to continue his brilliance. Puck drop is set for 6:30 pm MT.