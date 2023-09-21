Oilers announce massive hiring in their analytics department

Several Edmonton Oilers insiders teased that there would be a significant hiring within the organization soon, and we got our answer this morning.

The Oilers announced that they have hired Michael Parkatti as their senior director in the data and analytics department. He will work closely with the hockey operations department while leading the creation and operation of a new analytics department, providing insight-driven recommendations for the team.

For several years, many Oilers fans have begged the organization to invest more in the analytics department, something that some would argue they have been lacking in. Parkatti is known well within the analytics community, as he has given insight into players and teams in the NHL through his personal Twitter account for many years.

“This is a very progressive hire for the Edmonton Oilers,” tweeted radio colour commentator Bob Stauffer. “Michael is a knowledgeable hockey guy with a very strong applied background in Analytics!”

Just over a month ago, Oilers hired CEO Jeff Jackson, who promised to make changes within the organization to continue growing with the new-aged game. This hire shows that he was very serious in those comments.

Though this is his first official position with the Oilers, it isn’t the first time Parkatti has worked alongside the organization. From 2013 to 2015, he provided the Oilers with consultancy services. Now, nearly 10 years later, he will continue to provide the team with more of his knowledge, albeit in a much larger capacity.