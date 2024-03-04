Oilers put up half a dozen goals to dominate Penguins

The Edmonton Oilers ran the Pittsburgh Penguins out of the building in an explosive 6-1 victory on Sunday night.

It was the second half of a back-to-back for both teams and while the Penguins did have less travel in the last 24 hours, it was the Oilers that had all the energy straight from puck drop. The win marks four in a row for Edmonton.

Zach Hyman continued his unbelievable scoring pace, notching two goals to improve to 42 goals on the season, good enough to tie for second-most in the NHL alongside Florida Panthers’ forward Sam Reinhart.

Zach Hyman nets his second goal of the night to put the Oilers up three. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AU3Eksdvsb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 4, 2024

Ryan McLeod broke out of a slump, sniping a beautiful McDavid-esque shot off the back of Penguins’ goaltender Alex Nedejkovic in the middle frame. Speaking of slumps, Cody Ceci joined in on the fun, notching his second of the season against his former team.

connor mcdavid? nope, it’s ryan mcleod, who uses the former’s move to make it 4-0. pic.twitter.com/7lWIqgySnw — zach (@zjlaing) March 4, 2024

Between the pipes, it was a clinic from backup Calvin Pickard, who got the nod after Stuart Skinner started against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. The journeyman was sharp, standing tall on a penalty shot off the stick of Penguins’ forward Jansen Harkins, who was also the recipient of a hard hit by Evander Kane earlier in the game.

Oh my, Evander Kane 😳 pic.twitter.com/82W5dMuo5a — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 4, 2024

Even Connor McDavid, who is more well-known for his assists these days, found twine with his 23rd of the season in the third period.

EDM PIT G59. March 3, 2024. Connor McDavid goal. 6-0. 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/e5jTpu53q6 — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) March 4, 2024

Corey Perry added the other goal to make it an even six on the night for Edmonton.

The victory improves the Oilers record to 37-20-2 on the season and opens up a three-point lead on the Vegas Golden Knights for second in the division. Unfortunately, they gained no ground on the division-leading Vancouver Canucks, who stay nine points ahead with a win over the Anaheim Ducks tonight as well.

Edmonton will now head back on the road for a four-game road trip out East, starting with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

More to come…