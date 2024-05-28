Oilers goalie Skinner explains what happened on winning goal

The Edmonton Oilers now find themselves chasing their Western Conference Final series against the Dallas Stars after a rollercoaster Game 3 loss.

It was a game where the Oilers built up a 2-0 lead after the first period, blew it in the second, and ultimately lost it on a strange bank-in goal to give Stars forward Jason Robertson the hat trick with 12:06 left in the third period.

It was a brutal goal to fool Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner and, while Edmonton did mount a late push, it was ultimately the marker that made the difference.

Robo picked a good time to score his first career #StanleyCup Playoff hat-trick! 🤖 pic.twitter.com/MgUzbC78Fm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 28, 2024

Skinner has otherwise been excellent for the Oilers through three games. He picked up a few big saves in the second period to keep Edmonton in it and carried a .928 save percentage going into tonight.

So, how did this eventual game-winner get past him? Skinner was asked that question after the game.

“We had it, we weren’t able to get it out and then they just took advantage with two guys at the net,” Skinner told reporters. “I made the read to get out and thought he was going to shoot five-hole so I went down and he got me to bite. Went around and banked it off me.

“Tried my best in the quickness of the situation and Robertson was able to make a pretty good play but something I gotta save.”

It was far from perfect play from Skinner, and he knows that. Though he wasn’t the Oilers’ biggest problem tonight, it’s a play that he wants back. The Stars had just three shots in the final period and one of those ended up sealing Edmonton’s fate.

“Maybe next time I’ll just play it a little bit more patiently,” Skinner said. “Not going out right away… Essentially, I want to make him make the first move and just follow him. Now that’s very easy to say but I think that’s a challenge for me to get better at.”