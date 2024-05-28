Oilers blow two-goal lead in Game 3 loss to Stars

The Dallas Stars have taken their first lead of the series after a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

This one was all Jason Robertson, as the 24-year-old, who had been quiet as of late, had a hat trick. His final goal of the night served as the game winner, as he was able to get some time and space in tight before banking one off of Stuart Skinner from just behind the goal line.

JASON ROBERTSON HAS A HAT TRICK 🎩 WHAT A PERFORMANCE TO GIVE THE STARS THE LEAD 😱 pic.twitter.com/K4Kdb2gy9R — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 28, 2024

The Oilers will be kicking themselves after this one, as they appeared to be in the driver seat early on, holding a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission.

CONNOR MCDAVID HITS HIS 100th CAREER PLAYOFF POINT 💯 pic.twitter.com/91lvDs26fF — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 28, 2024

As has happened on plenty of occasions this playoff, however, the Oilers blew the lead in the second period. Robertson scored two early to tie it up, and then Wyatt Johnston got one a short time later to give the Stars their first lead of the night.

Wyatt Johnston gives the Stars the lead with Dallas’ third-straight goal! 💫 pic.twitter.com/iPHP64y7Y8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 28, 2024

The Oilers were able to battle back, however, as Adam Henrique, who was making his series debut, tipped one over the shoulder of Jake Oettinger from in tight.

WHAT A STICK BY HENRIQUE TO TIE IT UP🚨 pic.twitter.com/dlINaRCH4G — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 28, 2024

The score remained knotted at three until Robertson’s goal past the midway point. The Oilers had several chances to tie it up, but were unable to do so, and had their fate sealed when Miro Heiskanen fired one down the ice to score on an empty net.

miro heiskanen into an empty net ices it. pic.twitter.com/iyFqjuWiQp — zach (@zjlaing) May 28, 2024

“Losing sucks,” Connor McDavid said afterward. “I won’t say we gave it away as there was 40 minutes left and we tied it, but it was a rough 12 minutes in the second.”

With the win, the Stars carry a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4, which will take place on Wednesday night.

More to come…