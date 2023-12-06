A divorce between Philip Broberg and the Edmonton Oilers may not be as imminent as originally thought.

It was reported earlier today by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli that the Oilers had granted Broberg’s agent, Darren Ferris, permission to seek a trade around the league. However, that report is now being denied by Oilers General Manager Ken Holland.

“I have not granted permission to [Darren] to shop Broberg,” said Holland through TSN’s Ryan Rishaug.

Ken Holland says he has NOT granted permission for Darrin Ferris to shop for a Broberg trade. Holland – "I have not granted permission to Derrin to shop Broberg" Ferris response "This matter reflects both my and my client's frustration with the Oilers…. / — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) December 6, 2023

Ferris provided the player’s perspective in a response that was also shared by the TSN reporter.

“This matter reflects both my and my client’s frustration with the Oilers. I’m actively collaborating with Ken to address and resolve the issue privately,” the agent said through Rishaug.

The relationship between the team and the 22-year-old’s camp is clearly strained at the moment.

Broberg, the eighth overall selection in the 2019 Draft, has failed to find his footing at the NHL level with the Oilers. There was hope that this season would be the one where the Swedish defenceman breaks into the team’s top-four, but that has yet to happen as the young player has bounced between the NHL and AHL.

The 6-foot-4 blueliner has the size and skating ability that captivates general managers at the NHL level and thus could make an interesting reclamation project for another team.

The Swedish player is in the final year of a contract that costs $863,300 against the salary cap. He is a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

The Oilers have around $150,000 in cap space, according to CapFriendly, and thus would not have much wiggle room to facilitate any potential trade.

Broberg has played 10 games in the NHL so far this season and has yet to find the scoresheet. He’s also played four games in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors where he has managed two assists.