Despite going 0-4-0 in their regular season series, the Edmonton Oilers are considered heavy favourites over the Vancouver Canucks.

The regular season head-to-head between these two has been heavily talked about, with many Oilers players dismissing it entirely. Head coach Kris Knoblauch, however, admitted that they are looking to change some things heading into this series based on how it played out.

“I think there’s some correlation on the season that we take notice of,” Knoblauch said. “We have to change some things. Obviously, being 0-4 in the series and being outscored as badly as we were, there are some adjustments that we need to make.”

The second-round series between the two western Canadian clubs marks the first time they have faced one another in the postseason since 1992. Oddsmakers have the Oilers second amongst all eight remaining teams to win the Stanley Cup, while the Canucks come in at dead last. None of that matters to the Oilers, however, who understand this series will be anything but easy.

“They’re a great team. A really good team,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid told reporters this morning. “Defensively, as well. They do a great job of collapsing on their net. They’ve got big [defencemen] that don’t go too far from their own net, and they make it tough to get on the inside.”

Tonight’s game will mark the first time the Oilers have played in a week following their 4-1 series win over the LA Kings. It is a long time to have off, but McDavid and company aren’t looking for any sort of excuses.

“A little bit of a strange scenario with a week in between games, but we had a good week of practice,” McDavid said. “Guys are rested and ready to go.”

With official confirmation that Adam Henrique is out of the lineup tonight due to a lower-body injury, Connor Brown will step in for the first time this postseason.

“I’m really excited,” Brown said. “It’s my first time since Toronto getting back in the playoffs. Obviously disappointing sitting out that first round, but watching the way the boys played was inspiring. I’m excited to get out there and do my thing.”

As for lines, Mattias Janmark is expected to be promoted to the first line alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, while Leon Draisaitl will centre the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane.

Ryan McLeod is expected to be down the middle on the third line with Corey Perry and Dylan Holloway, while Derek Ryan will centre the fourth line with Brown and Warren Foegele as his wingers. Puck drop in Game 1 is set for 8 pm MT.