Ex-Oilers coach Woodcroft to interview with Devils: report

Former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft is looking to get back into the NHL and it looks like the New Jersey Devils might be interested.

Woodcroft was fired by the Oilers in November earlier this season after a putrid 3-9-1 start that quickly saw the team fall out of playoff contention. This came after two successful tenures with Woodcroft behind the bench, including a run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022.

In his place, the Oilers brought in rookie head coach Kris Knoblauch. News surrounding Woodcroft has been scarce ever since.

That seems to be changing, as TSN insider Darren Dreger is reporting that the Devils, who fired head coach Lindy Ruff shortly after the regular season ended, have shown interest in hiring the 47-year-old as their new bench boss.

A lot of focus around Craig Berube…with good reason. The New Jersey Devils are speaking with other coaching candidates including former @EdmontonOilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 7, 2024

Since being fired, multiple teams have made coaching changes throughout the season, and Woodcroft was rarely, if ever, mentioned as a potential candidate for any of those positions.

The only significant update in his career of late was that he was named an assistant coach for Team Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championships, which begin later this week.

Jay Woodcroft is back behind a professional bench. He will act as an assistant coach for Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championships next month. #Oilers — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) April 25, 2024

Woodcroft should be an attractive option for a team looking to bring a new voice to their room. He has plenty of experience behind an NHL bench, having served as an assistant coach for 10 years with the San Jose Sharks and Oilers before his three seasons as a head coach in Edmonton.

Outside of the early-season struggles that got him fired, he also has a great track record as an NHL head coach. He left Edmonton with a 79-41-13 record and a sparkling .643 points percentage.

Only time will tell if Woodcroft will get back behind an NHL bench. Just about everything during his time with the Oilers suggests that he does deserve another shot with another team, but that depends on whether a team is willing to take a chance on him.

A young team like the Devils, who boast superstars like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, might be exactly the kind of place that plays to Woodcroft’s biggest strengths.