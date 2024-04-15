Edmonton Oilers playoff tickets go on sale this week

Edmonton Oilers fans wanting to secure their playoff seats won’t have to wait much longer.

The team announced that tickets for their first-round series of the 2024 NHL Playoffs will go on sale to the general public tomorrow morning at 10 am MT.

Fans will be limited to buying four tickets at a time.

#OILERS PLAYOFF HOCKEY 🔜 Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets got on sale Tuesday, April 16 at 10AM! Set your alarms to make sure you secure your spot at @RogersPlace ⏰ pic.twitter.com/1IxhnLYoWu — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 14, 2024

Fans will be able to buy tickets to the four playoff games that Rogers Place is scheduled to host, though it should be noted that only the first two games are guaranteed to happen. Tickets purchased to a game that doesn’t get played will be subject to refunds.

The NHL playoffs are slated to begin on Saturday, but the specific dates and times for each team have not yet been determined. Ticketmaster says that once the specific dates and times for the series are released, there will be no refunds for people who cannot make a game.

The opponent in these games is also not known, but it is most likely to be one of the LA Kings or Vegas Golden Knights. There is also an outside chance that the Nashville Predators could be the opponent, but that would require the Oilers to catch the Vancouver Canucks for the Pacific Division lead, which is very unlikely.

This is the third straight season that Oilers fans will be able to enjoy playoff hockey in the Alberta capital. In previous seasons the team has also provided fans an opportunity to watch the game for free outside of the arena in multiple fan parks within Edmonton’s downtown Ice District.

While it is a good bet that those outdoor viewing areas will return, no concrete plans have been revealed by the team yet.

Fans interested in buying tickets can do so on the Ticketmaster website.