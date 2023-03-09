Here's how the Oilers forward lines will look with Evander Kane's return

The Edmonton Oilers are about to get a big boost from Evander Kane.

Kane is expected to return to the Oilers’ lineup when they visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday, giving Edmonton, arguably, its deepest set of forward units all season with the rugged winger set to a slightly revamped roster that includes the addition of sizeable centre Nick Bjugstad.

The 31-year-old, who has missed 10 games because of a rib injury, is expected to return to ride shotgun alongside phenom Connor McDavid, with Zach Hyman manning the other flank.

Kane has missed a combined 40 games this season but has managed to register 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) along with 33 minutes in penalties and 66 hits in the 24 games he has skated.

“How many goals did he score for us?” Hyman queried with media Wednesday. “You’re adding that to the lineup. Obviously his presence, physicality, just a big, strong guy, gets on the forecheck, hits guys, does those things that you need to do later on in the year and in the playoffs to be successful.

“We talked about it today that after the deadline, this is your team. Not much is going to change. So adding Evander to the fold, he’s missed some time obviously this year with a couple of different injuries, but to have him back and to have time before playoffs I think is really important. There’s nothing like game like conditioning and game like scenario.

“So, it’ll be good for him to get back in the fold when he does, and it’ll be fun.”

Edmonton’s second line is expected to remain the same, with Leon Draisaitl down the middle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on left and Kailer Yamamoto on right. The third line, anchored by Bjugstad, will feature wingers Warren Foegele and Mattias Janmark. Klim Kostin, Devin Shore, and Derek Ryan are expected to comprise the fourth trio, meaning Ryan McLeod, who’s been holding down Kane’s spot, could come out.

Oilers lineup