Oilers add to forward depth by trading for Bjugstad

The Edmonton Oilers are at it again.

Just a few days after adding to their blue line, the Oilers have bolstered their depth up front with the acquisition of Nick Bjugstad from the Arizona Coyotes.

“Edmonton was a team you kind of looked at as a possibility when you heard rumblings,” Bjugstad said, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX. “This is a team I definitely wanted to go to. To be on the same side as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will be nice.

“I needed to find my game a little bit. I feel like I’m making strides towards where I want to be & that goes along with trying to win a Stanley Cup at this age. You never know how many chances you’l get and it seems like that squad can make a run.”

Edmonton is also receiving American Hockey League defenceman Cam Dineen and is giving up a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and 23-year-old defence prospect Michael Kesselring in the trade. Arizona is retaining 50% of the contract, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Bjugstad has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 59 games with the Coyotes this season, and 260 points (123 goals, 137 assists) in 599 career NHL games with the Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, and Coyotes.

The 30-year-old, 6-foot-6 centre is a pending unrestricted free agent making $900,000 this season.

It’s the third move in as many days for Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who optioned frequently-rumoured Jesse Puljujarvi to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Finnish prospect Patrik Puistola, and added blueliner Mattias Ekholm in exchange for defenceman Tyson Barrie, prospect Reid Schaefer, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round selection in 2024.

Edmonton has zero cap space remaining, according to CapFriendly.