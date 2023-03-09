Oilers looked at getting Gudas before trading for Ekholm: report

The Edmonton Oilers nearly opted for Radko Gudas.

The Oilers “had interest” in the Florida Panthers defenceman before ultimately opting to pay the hefty price to land Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“I think Pittsburgh and Edmonton also had interest in Gudas. (The Oilers ultimately decided against it after Ekholm.)” Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts column, noting that the Tampa Bay Lightning also took a long look at the blueliner.

“I’m not surprised he stayed a Panther instead of ending up across-state. Last weekend was a nightmare for Tampa, but write them off at your own peril.”

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline was Friday, March 3.

Gudas, a pending unrestricted free agent, is seventh in the NHL this season with 222 hits and has 100 blocks in 55 games. The 32-year-old also totalled 11 points (two goals, nine assists), and came at a cap charge of $2.5 million.

His three-year, $7.5 million contract expires this summer.

Edmonton landed Ekholm instead of Gudas, at a cost of blueliner Tyson Barrie, prospect Reid Schaefer, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round selection in 2024.

Ekholm, a stay-at-home type, has two assists in four games with the Oilers, and 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 61 games this season between Edmonton and Nashville.