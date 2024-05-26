SportsHockeyOilers

"Nice flop": Oilers fans accuse Seguin of being a diver after iffy penalty

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
May 26 2024, 8:23 pm
Sportsnet

Fans of the Edmonton Oilers are not happy with Dallas Stars veteran Tyler Seguin after an alleged dive to draw a penalty in Game 2 last night.

A clip of the play was passed around by Oilers fans that showed Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse battling with Seguin in front of the net. During the battle, Nurse lightly breezed his glove by Seguin’s face which resulted in a dramatic fall to the ice.

Nurse wound up getting an interference penalty on the play.

At first glance, it does appear that Nurse does make contact with Seguin’s face with his glove but the reaction to fly forward in a heap while clutching his face does seem a tad bit overdone.

Oilers fans agreed and the accusations were flying toward him after the play.

The Oilers did not say anything directly about the officiating through the first two games of the series but it is clear that they are frustrated with the standard being set. Edmonton has gotten just three PP opportunities in the series thus far and has failed to capitalize on any of them.

That will be something they will want to change as the series shifts back to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

