How long Oilers might have to wait for second round to start

Thanks to a 4-3 win over the LA Kings last night, the Edmonton Oilers have advanced to the second round for the third straight year.

For now, all they can do is sit back and await the winner of the Vancouver Canucks/Nashville Predators series to see who they will play in round two. While a bit of rest is always a good thing, the Oilers may have a bit of a longer break than most fans would like to see.

Game 6 between the Canucks and Predators will get underway tomorrow night at Bridgestone Arena. The Canucks will advance with a win, whereas the Predators can force a Game 7 on Sunday if they come out on top.

Should the Canucks win the series, they will have home ice against the Oilers, having placed first in the Pacific Division this season. Even if they are to win tomorrow night, however, the second-round series between these two Canadian rivals may not start until Tuesday.

“Regardless of who wins on Friday between Vancouver and Nashville, early thoughts suggest round two series might not start until next Tuesday,” said Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor on X. “Vancouver has concerts booked Saturday and Monday, and if VAN wins Friday it would be rare to have them start next series on Sunday.”

Should the Oilers not play until Tuesday, that will give them five days off, similar to an NHL bye week.

If the Predators are to come back and win the series, the Oilers would have home-ice advantage. This could still mean a Tuesday start, as Rogers Place is hosting an All Elite Wrestling Event on Wednesday and a Foreigner concert on Friday. Though it wouldn’t give the Preds much time off, the likely scenario would be for Game 1 to get underway on Tuesday and Game 2 on Thursday.