There is already a massive line of Edmonton Oilers fans waiting to enter the Moss Pit for tonight’s crucial Stanley Cup Final Game 7.

The Moss Pit is the watch party taking place outside Rogers Place. Despite it being hours before the party opens, there are already a ton of fans waiting to get in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offside (@offside)



While the on-ice action will take place thousands of kilometres away in Florida, tons of fans in Edmonton are ensuring they get a good spot at the watch party by lining up hours before it opens. Once the Moss Pit is full, the rest of the fans will be turned away, so it was a savvy move to get there early.

A substantial line had already been spotted just after noon MT. The fan plaza does not open until 4 pm MT, meaning a long wait is ahead for these eager fans. However, the anticipation of tonight’s game is sure to make it go by quickly.

Line for Moss Pit has started. 12:14pm MST #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/MIGQgAU2wj — Surveyor Brett (@BLuchanski) June 24, 2024

From 103a st & 103rd ave pic.twitter.com/aXfejwNOg7 — Troy (@heavyoilcontry) June 24, 2024

The Oilers have the chance to win their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history with a victory tonight. They’d also become just the second team ever to come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final.

The atmosphere inside the building for Game 6, the final contest played at Rogers Place this season, was electric. The energy at the Moss Pit for today’s Game 7 will likely be similar.

The viewing parties have been home to some memorable events throughout these playoffs, including everything from wild victory celebrations to a wedding proposal during the Western Conference Final.

Adam Henrique's goal gets the Moss Pit party going! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/o3GiFrsbD5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 22, 2024

The puck drops at 6 pm MT/8 pm ET as the two teams face off in what’s just the 18th Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final history. It’s one of the most highly anticipated hockey games in recent history.