Couple marries at Moss Pit during Game 5 and Oilers fans are loving it

Colton Pankiw
Jun 1 2024, 3:34 pm
Love was in the air last night as the Edmonton Oilers took on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.

Though the game was played at the American Airlines Center, plenty of fans still piled into the Moss Pitt to support the Oilers. Those fans were not only treated with a 3-1 win, but also witnessed a wedding ceremony.

It isn’t at all uncommon to hear about or witness couples getting engaged at sporting events, but there hasn’t been many times, if ever, that the wedding itself has occurred during the actual game. This further shows just how hockey crazed the city of Edmonton is, and fans are absolutely loving it.


The Oilers passion is growing in Edmonton by the day, and will be at an all-time high tomorrow. With a win tomorrow night at Rogers Place, the Oilers will advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006. Puck drop is set for 6 pm MT.

