Love was in the air last night as the Edmonton Oilers took on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.

Though the game was played at the American Airlines Center, plenty of fans still piled into the Moss Pitt to support the Oilers. Those fans were not only treated with a 3-1 win, but also witnessed a wedding ceremony.

PEOPLE JUST GOT MARRIED AT RHE MOSS PIT?? THERE WAS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THEM pic.twitter.com/UxJWmBCE8v — x – mii ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ (@RyanMcLeoder) June 1, 2024

It isn’t at all uncommon to hear about or witness couples getting engaged at sporting events, but there hasn’t been many times, if ever, that the wedding itself has occurred during the actual game. This further shows just how hockey crazed the city of Edmonton is, and fans are absolutely loving it.

edmonton culture is so beautiful https://t.co/AIEN2va61Z — Shannon (@Shannonlohner) June 1, 2024

this is the type of freak i need matched https://t.co/4feG0whoRj — casey🪶 (@ActuallyCaseyy) June 1, 2024

This city that I live in isn’t a real place 😂 no other city is like us https://t.co/nTisC6P4Rr — Canada’s Only Knicks Fan (@theedarkmamba) June 1, 2024

Tired: getting engaged on the big screen at a sporting event. Wired: https://t.co/AW9PDuvf9I — T-Hup (@thupka1982) June 1, 2024

I LOVE EDMONTON https://t.co/UtsjC3HHSV — 🌋🔆ash saw the tv glow🔆🌋 (@AshJubilee) June 1, 2024



The Oilers passion is growing in Edmonton by the day, and will be at an all-time high tomorrow. With a win tomorrow night at Rogers Place, the Oilers will advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006. Puck drop is set for 6 pm MT.