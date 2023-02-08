Oilers, Kings competing on trade market for Chychrun, others: report

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are in hot competition with each other when it comes to the Pacific Division standings.

Turns out they’re competing off the ice, too.

The Oilers and Kings are each in on available defencemen prior to the trade deadline, including the likes of Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes, Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens, and Vladislav Gavrikov of the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

“It’s an interesting sub-plot when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings, Pacific Division rivals who faced each other in the first round last year is that they’re calling for a lot of similar left-shot D,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading on Tuesday. “Jakob Chychrun is at the top (and) both teams have expressed interest, but you can go down the list when it comes to Joel Edmundson, both teams have talked to Montreal about, Gavrikov.

“That’s the fascinating part here — if you’re Columbus or Montreal or Arizona, are you trying to pit these teams against each other? But believe me, the Kings and the Oilers want those prices to come down. They’re not going to let emotions take part of this here.”

The Kings are third in the Pacific Division with a record of 28-18-7 for 63 points, one ahead of the Oilers, which are 29-18-4. Edmonton has played two fewer games and has a higher points percentage.

Edmonton eliminated Los Angeles in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring.

Chychrun, 24, has 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 35 games this season and is one of the most coveted players leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. He has a cap hit of $4.6 million and isn’t eligible to become an unrestricted free agent until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

“Another thing I should mention on Chychrun, who a lot of people in the league believe Los Angeles still makes the most sense given their need on the left side, but the Boston Bruins are another contender of late that have also inquired with the Coyotes on the young defenceman,” LeBrun said.

Edmundson, who has one year remaining on a contract that pays $3.5 million annually, has six points (one goal, five assists) and a -21 rating in 39 games with the Canadiens this season.

Gavrikov, a pending unrestricted free agent at season’s end, has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 50 games for Columbus.

The Oilers have also been previously linked to Coyotes defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere, too. Gostisbehere has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 48 games for Arizona this season, and is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

The trade deadline is March 3.