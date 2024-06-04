Former Oilers enforcer offers to be McDavid's personal bodyguard

A former Edmonton Oilers enforcer and fan favourite is offering up his services to protect Connor McDavid.

Following the Oilers’ series-clinching Game 6 victory over the Dallas Stars, a video surfaced of McDavid being encountered by some fans while loading beer into the back of his SUV with his fiancé Lauren Kyle. Many felt the fans had crossed a line, as they weren’t giving the 27-year-old much space, with one even going in for a hug seconds before he entered his vehicle.

Can we get McDavid some private security? Jesus leave the guy alone pic.twitter.com/IWpL60YWxm — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) June 4, 2024

Others suggested that perhaps McDavid should have some security, especially given how hockey-crazed the market is now that the Oilers have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

Cue Georges Laraque.

Laraque, who spent parts of seven seasons with the Oilers and was widely regarded as one of the NHL’s best heavyweights, offered his services as a bodyguard.

“Hey Edmonton Oilers, do you need a bodyguard for Connor McDavid?” Laraque wrote on X. “I’m ready.”

Laraque played 490 of his 695 NHL games in an Oilers sweater, and is still beloved by the fan base. To no surprise, many are on board with the idea of him serving as a bodyguard for McDavid moving forward.

The Oilers captain hasn’t said anything yet regarding the awkward encounter, though he has far bigger things to worry about. For the first time in his career, he is set to play in the Stanley Cup Final, as he and his teammates will be taking on the Florida Panthers. He’s had an excellent run so far, posting five goals and 31 points through 18 games.