Oilers recall Raphael Lavoie to help with injury trouble

The Edmonton Oilers announced this evening that they have recalled forward Raphael Lavoie from the Bakersfield Condors.

Oilers fans will be very excited about this news, as Lavoie is undoubtedly one of the most exciting prospects in the organization’s system. In five AHL games this season, the 23-year-old has scored four goals and seven points, both of which lead his team.

This was an expected move after it was announced earlier today that Philip Broberg had been loaned to the Condors. This was a move the Oilers needed to make from a cap perspective, as they needed a forward on the roster to help make up for the loss of Connor Brown, who was injured in yesterday’s game versus the Dallas Stars.

While transactions have been made in regards to Lavoie and Broberg, no update has been given on how much time Brown is expected to miss. The 29-year-old was hobbled on a non-contact play in the second period and never returned after exiting the ice. He has struggled early into his tenure with the Oilers, going pointless through nine games.

Lavoie is expected to be in the lineup for the Oilers tomorrow afternoon in their game versus the Nashville Predators, which will mark the first of his NHL career. While it isn’t fair to put too much expectations on him from the get go, he is being plugged into a lineup which could desperately use some secondary scoring. There are currently three healthy forwards who haven’t scored a goal yet this season in Dylan Holloway, Derek Ryan, Ryan McLeod. Mattias Janmark has also yet to find the back of the net, but has missed the last two games due to injury.