Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon just might have gotten away with a slewfoot on Leon Draisaitl on Saturday night.

During the first period of last night’s Western Conference Final matchup, MacKinnon and Draisaitl got tied up along the boards near the teams’ bench area. MacKinnon’s ankle got caught up behind Draisaitl, with the latter then falling to the ice. Draisaitl, who is already dealing with an ankle injury, then left the game to go to the locker room.

Leon Draisaitl limps to the dressing room after this collision with Nathan MacKinnon 🤕#LetsGoOilers #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/vJqpHEGKSc — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) June 5, 2022

Draisaitl would return later in the period.

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft wasn’t a man of many words following the team’s 4-2 loss, but he did feel like there was intent on the play from MacKinnon, specifically calling it a ‘slewfoot’.

“I saw the MacKinnon and Draisaitl [play] because it was right by the bench. I thought that was a slewfoot,” Woodcroft said.

Woodcroft added that his team hasn’t had the same number of power play opportunities as his opponents. Through three games, Colorado has had 14 chances with the man advantage, compared to six for Edmonton.

“There’s a penalty discrepancy in the entire series,” Woodcroft said. “[But] tonight, we spent more time in the box than wanted to, for sure.”

The Oilers coach was also asked about Evander Kane’s hit on Nazem Kadri that knocked the Avalanche forward out of the remainder of the series.

“I haven’t had a chance to review the penalty on Evander Kane yet,” Woodcroft added, though surely he’s seen it by now.

Kane is facing a possible suspension on the play, with a hearing planned for later today.

Game 4 for the Oilers and the Avalanche goes Monday night at 6 pm MT.