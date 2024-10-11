Oilers' Draisaitl explains why he stirs his beer with a spoon

While Edmonton Oilers fans know plenty about Leon Draisaitl, they learned a new, strange fact about the superstar forward last night.

Draisaitl made an appearance on Sports on Prime yesterday to speak with former teammate Jason Demers as well as P.K. Subban. The interview quickly took a hilarious but bizarre turn when Demers quipped, “I heard you stir your beer with a spoon, and I want to know what the hell that is about.”

“Ya, that’s true,” said a laughing Draisaitl. “I’m not the biggest fan of the carbonation in it, so sometimes if you have a couple, they sit nicer on the stomach if you dislike the carbonation.”

Demers wasn’t the only one who seemed completely shocked by the revelation being true, either.

“Dude, that would not fly out at Lake Joseph, in Canada, anywhere,” Subban said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports on Prime Canada (@sportsonprimeca)

Given how odd this is, it’s something that Draisaitl is likely going to have to hear about for quite some time moving forward. That said, for anybody out there who also doesn’t enjoy carbonation, perhaps you could take a page out of his book and give it a try.

This isn’t the only funny content Draisaitl has provided early into the season, either. The 28-year-old recently revealed that a restaurant called Bistro Praha has the best schnitzel in Edmonton and then went on to poke fun at the attire in Canada, which is far different from his native country, Germany.

“Yeah, I was never a big fan of the Canadian styling,” Draisaitl remarked. “Especially when it comes to the suit and tie attire. Especially early on in my career, I was not impressed with it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHLPA (@nhlpa)

In the past, Draisaitl tended to be a bit more reserved when it came to the public spotlight. It seems as though he may be beginning to open up more, which is great not only for Oilers fans but also for the entire sport of hockey.