Oilers lose Lavoie AGAIN after epic waiver yo-yo

The never-ending waiver saga is continuing for Raphael Lavoie, as the Vegas Golden Knights claimed him off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers this afternoon.

Lavoie has been bouncing around all week, having first been placed on waivers by the Oilers on Sunday, and picked up by the Golden Knights the following day.

The Golden Knights subsequently put him on waivers Tuesday, and the Oilers, who still had hope for him as a prospect, scooped him back up. However, because another team that placed above Edmonton had also put a claim on him, they were not able to assign him outright to the AHL.

Instead of keeping him on their roster, the Oilers once again waived Lavoie yesterday, and he is now property of the Golden Knights.

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 11, 2024

As funny as this is to the entire hockey world, you couldn’t help but feel for Lavoie, who had absolutely zero clue what his future held all week. As Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports, however, no other teams put in claims for Lavoie, meaning he can be assigned to the Henderson Knights without requiring waivers.

The Oilers selected Lavoie with the 38th pick in the 2019 draft. They were quite high on him, and for good reason. The 24-year-old has led the Bakersfield Condors in goals in each of the past two seasons, scoring a combined 53 throughout 127 games.

Though he’s likely to begin the season in the AHL, getting a fresh opportunity with a new organization has to be a nice feeling for Lavoie, who was only ever given seven NHL games with the Oilers. As for Edmonton, they have lost yet another prospect in what is a very weak pipeline.