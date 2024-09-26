While it’s certainly different than Germany, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl seems to enjoy several things about Canada, and in particular, the food.

The Oilers superstar talent recently sat down for a fun interview with the NHLPA and discussed some things that took some getting used to when he first arrived in Canada. The 28-year-old has spent his entire NHL career with the Oilers and prior played three seasons in the WHL split between the Prince Albert Raiders and the Kelowna Rockets.

“It was different, but I quite enjoyed it,” Draisaitl said about Canadian food. “Obviously, Germany has a very distinct type of food, but Canada has a lot of great international restaurants, so I don’t think the difference is actually that bad.”

Draisaitl did admit that he misses having schnitzel, though he gave a massive shoutout to an Edmonton restaurant that he says helps fill that void.

“I miss a good schnitzel or something like that, but in Edmonton, for example, we have a great spot that makes amazing schnitzel, a very European schnitzel,” Draisaitl explained. “Bistro Praha, it’s a really good restaurant.”

He also discussed Canadian dress style, though his response wasn’t nearly as glowing as it was when discussing food.

“Yeah, I was never a big fan of the Canadian styling, I guess,” Draisaitl said with a grin. “Especially when it comes to the suit and tie attire. Especially early on in my career, I was not impressed with it.”

Having recently agreed to a monstrous eight-year, $112 million extension, it’s safe to assume Draisaitl will be making many more visits to what seems to be his favourite establishment.

While many in Edmonton are already well aware of Bistro Praha, you can bet that getting a shoutout from one of the best hockey players on the planet will help draw in even more customers going forward.