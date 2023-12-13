Oilers' McDavid joins elite company thanks to latest 10-game point streak

It’s safe to say that Connor McDavid is back to being the NHL’s most dominant force after a slow start to the season.

The Edmonton Oilers captain had two helpers in last night’s 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, giving him a 10-game point streak. For most players, having a single 10-game point streak in the NHL would be an unbelievable feat. For McDavid, it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

This marks the 13th time the 26-year-old has had a 10-game point streak in the NHL, and it puts him in some pretty elite company. Leading the way when it comes to 10-game point streaks in the NHL is, non-surprisingly, Wayne Gretzky with 31. After The Great One, however, McDavid is right there with some of the best to ever lace them up.



McDavid’s latest streak has him tied with Marcel Dionne for 13 in his career. He is now just one 10-game point streak shy of Mario Lemieux for third all-time and two back of Guy Lafleur for second. While everyone knows how rare a talent McDavid is, stats like these make it clear just how special he is.

McDavid has recorded six goals and 25 points during his point streak, giving him 10 goals and 38 points on the season. It is a remarkable turnaround given how slow he started the year, though it was quite clear at the time that he was battling a lower-body injury sustained early in the season in a game versus the Winnipeg Jets.

To little surprise, McDavid’s better play has resulted in the Oilers rounding into form. After a horrendous start to the season, they have now won eight straight games and are back over .500 with a 13-12-1 record. They will be looking to make it nine straight tomorrow at Rogers Place versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.