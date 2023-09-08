Oilers' Woodcroft hoping to see growth from Broberg and Holloway

The time is now for Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to turn into impactful players for the Edmonton Oilers.

Broberg, who was selected eighth overall in 2019, suited up for a career-high 46 games on the Oilers blue line last season. That said, he was highly sheltered in those games, averaging less than 13 minutes in ice time.

Holloway was taken 14th overall a year after Broberg. The 21-year-old played 51 games with the Oilers last season, but was sent down to the AHL after struggling to find his scoring touch with just three goals and nine points.

The good thing for the Oilers is that thanks to their major improvements in recent years, they have been able to be patient with both these players. That said, given the tight salary cap restraints the team is under, the Oilers are now banking on them to step up this season, something head coach Jay Woodcroft made clear when speaking with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now.

“There’s opportunity here. I think it’s going to be a competitive camp,” Woodcroft explained. “I think both those players see daylight in terms of their opportunity. What they do with that now is up to them. I think both of them had really good summers, I think they’ve been messaged the correct things. We expect them to take a step here.”

For Holloway, it is believed that he will start the season in the Oilers’ top nine, which provides him the opportunity needed to produce better than he did in his rookie campaign. As for Broberg, Woodcroft admitted that he may get tougher assignments this year in order to see how he handles them.

“Yup, I think so,” Woodcroft said when asked about Broberg being pushed more. “I think in the minors we played him about 25 minutes a game. He has the talent, he has the ability. I think through his first 60 games or so in the NHL, what he’s trying to do is he’s trying to establish himself as an everyday player. I think the newness of the league, the newness of the demands of being an NHL player are no longer there.”

While the Oilers do appear willing to give Holloway and Broberg an opportunity to succeed, both players will need to be sure they take advantage of it. With this roster being considered a Stanley Cup contender, Woodcroft will be doing everything in his power to ensure they rack up wins throughout the season, meaning other players could step in for Holloway or Broberg if either struggles.