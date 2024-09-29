Oilers' head coach Kris Knoblauch gives update on Pickard injury

The Edmonton Oilers have avoided what could have been a goaltending controversy to start the season.

Following a scary-looking play early in last night’s 5-4 preseason victory over the Seattle Kraken, Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard left the game after being plowed over by teammate Noah Philp. It doesn’t appear any major injuries were sustained.

Pickard was able to get up on his own after the play and, after consulting with team doctors, opted to leave the game. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch did not have an update on the veteran’s health immediately after the game but was able to give one following practice earlier today.

“We expect him to be back on the ice in a few days,” Knoblauch said. “His neck is pretty sore, obviously being cautious, but he should be alright.”

This indicates that Pickard should be healthy and ready to roll when the regular season starts on October 9. If he had been out, the Oilers’ backup position would have likely rolled down the depth chart to AHL farmhand Olivier Rodrigue.

Pickard will be a critical part of this Oilers team for the upcoming season as he forms a goaltending tandem with starter Stuart Skinner. While Skinner is expected to take that next step in his development as a top-flight NHL goaltender, Pickard will be the veteran backup who will be called upon to lighten the load occasionally.

If everything goes to plan, the 32-year-old won’t be getting a playoff start this season, but if things go off the rails for Skinner, as they did in the second round of last year’s playoff run, he may be called upon to do some heavy lifting.

Edmonton was very fortunate to avoid any serious injuries to its NHL goaltenders last season, and we hope that good luck can continue into the new season as well.