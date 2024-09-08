Oilers' Corey Perry had incredible WWE heel-turn last week

Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry may play the role of the “heel” as well as any NHL player, but he flipped the script at last week’s WWE event in Edmonton.

The 39-year-old Perry made a surprise appearance at the most recent WWE Friday Night Smackdown event hosted at Rogers Place. He had front-row seats and was sitting with his son Griffen.

As the show went on, wrestlers Grayson Waller and Austin Theory came into the ring sporting a Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk jersey, much to the chagrin of the Edmonton crowd.

To get some revenge for his team, Perry helped to hold Theory against the wall to help Kevin Owens get a few free shots in. The crowd ate it up as they witnessed Perry do one of the best heel-turns in recent memory.

Corey Perry lol pic.twitter.com/PQyD9zvWRp — Tier 1 Oiler Fan (@mcdavidmania97) September 7, 2024

While it isn’t certain that Perry is now an official member of the WWE, Owens made sure to give the Oilers forward a high-five for the assist. It seemed to work out well as Owens was able to successfully take down both Waller and Theory to win the fight.

That wasn’t the only Oilers content that made an appearance at the event. WWE superstar Cody Rhodes was selling a unique t-shirt that collaborated with the team and Sami Zayn came into the ring wearing an Evan Bouchard jersey.

Sami Zayn reps the Evan Bouchard sweater pic.twitter.com/a3ExBxGlO5 — Dan Tencer (@dantencer) September 7, 2024

It looked like quite an exciting event to be at and one that got plenty of Oilers representation. If one thing can be taken away from Perry’s participation, it’s that people steer clear of slandering Oil Country.

Having the WWE come to the Alberta capital just a few weeks before NHLers get back on the ice is fitting as the Oilers will embark on a season-long fight to “finish the job” and win the Stanley Cup that they got so close to winning last season.