Oilers star Draisaitl bought summer home to train with pal McDavid

Edmonton Oilers stars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are very close.

The two share a deep bond that goes far beyond the rink, which should encourage Oilers fans who are worried about the team’s upcoming contract negotiations with McDavid.

In fact, the two are so close that Draisaitl bought a home next to McDavid’s off-season house so the two could train together during the summer, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“Those guys are so close. Draisaitl bought a home not far from McDavid’s offseason home just so they could live and train together,” explained Friedman.

The German superstar recently signed a massive eight-year deal with the Oilers. He’s locked in for the long run, and his friendship with McDavid means the consensus best player in the world will likely sign a similar deal with the Oilers.

“They’re so tight, I just find it really hard to believe that [Draisaitl] wouldn’t commit to this without a really good understanding that McDavid was going to do it too,” continued Friedman.

Leon Draisaitl is locked in long-term with the @EdmontonOilers. How does his extension impact Connor McDavid's contract that expires after the 2025-26 season?@JamisonCoyle | @FriedgeHNIC | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/SpZMOaT4eu — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) September 6, 2024

Draisaitl’s contract pays him $14 million per season, making him the highest-paid player across the entire NHL. It’s likely that when McDavid signs his mega-deal, he will set a new record.

The two powered the Oilers to their best finish in the McDavid era last season, falling in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. They’ll be hoping that the offseason training sessions from this summer help them get over the hump.

Both players crossed over the 100-point mark last season before putting together strong playoff performances. They combined for 73 points in just 5o playoff games.