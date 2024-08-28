WWE star Cody Rhodes collabs with Oilers before Edmonton event

The Edmonton Oilers have joined forces with one of the WWE’s biggest stars ahead of a wrestling event in the Alberta capital.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, also known as the “American Nightmare,” will be in Edmonton next week for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown event, which will take place at Rogers Place on September 6.

As part of the promotion for the event, Rhodes teamed up with the Oilers on an exclusive shirt for the occasion. It features the wrestlers’ iconic skull logo, but instead of the American flag, it’s Oilers blue and orange that colours it.

Rhodes’ catchphrase, “Finish the story,” is also emblazoned on the shirt. This has a double meaning for an Oilers team that came within a single win of the Stanley Cup last season.

“A little collaboration effort between my friends on the Edmonton Oilers and myself,” Rhodes said in a video posted by the Rogers Place X account. “The message is the same, finish the story guys, finish your story. Edmonton, can’t wait to see you.”

The 39-year-old will be headlining the first Friday Night Smackdown to come to Edmonton in 11 years next week. Alongside him will be some other familiar names, such as United States Champion LA Knight and Kevin Owens.

Rhodes has been wrestling for the WWE as far back as 2007 and is the son of ex-WWE superstar Dusty “The American Dream” Rhodes.

Tickets to the event can be purchased on Ticketmaster at prices as low as $51.