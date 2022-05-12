Oilers' Connor McDavid earns sixth consecutive Hart Trophy nomination

Connor McDavid is a Hart Trophy nominee once again.

Is anyone really surprised? He’s been the most dynamic player in the league pretty much from the second he stepped foot on the ice, and was duly rewarded for it once again.

McDavid was announced today as one of three nominees for the NHL’s MVP after a 44-goal, 79-assist, 123-point season.

All three of those were career highs for Edmonton’s captain. McDavid was a human highlight reel just about all season long, including scoring potentially his best ever goal against the New York Rangers in November.

Toronto’s Auston Matthews and New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin were the other two finalists. Matthews and Shesterkin are both searching for their first NHL MVP.

Seven years into his NHL career, Connor McDavid has been nominated for the Hart Trophy in each of the last six years. He’s won the award twice now, including being the unanimous winner a season ago, while putting up 105 points in just 56 games.

But like any player is likely to tell you, the individual awards barely carry weight when it comes to team success. McDavid’s Oilers are currently down 3-2 against the Los Angeles Kings, and are one game away from elimination out of the NHL playoffs. Game 6 goes tonight at 8 pm MT at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.