Oilers collab with lululemon on some slick new merchandise

For Edmonton Oilers fans in need of some new team apparel, their newest collab with lululemon may be just what you’re looking for.

ICE Districts Authentics took to social media to announce the newest collaboration between the Oilers and lululemon, showing off the new Steady State Hoodies and Orange Flash Belt Bags.

Just in time for playoffs! Our latest @EdmontonOilers // @lululemon collab is here! Check out our Steady State Hoodie and Orange Flash Oilers Belt Bag to get you ready for Monday! Hurry! These items are limited and only available at https://t.co/M6f73ISGeD.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/6m7KpQBdQJ — ICE District Authentics (@IceDistrictAuth) April 19, 2024

“Just in time for the playoffs!” the ICE District Authentics account wrote on X. “Our latest Edmonton Oilers // lululemon collab is here! Check out our Steady State Hoodie and Orange Flash Oilers Belt Bag to get you ready for Monday! Hurry! These items are limited and only available at IceDistrictAuthentics.com.”

While this serves as the newest collab between the two, they have joined forces on plenty of apparel in the past, which can be found by clicking here.

Given the excitement in Edmonton right now, these should have no problem selling out amongst the team’s loyal and passionate fan base.

With the 2023-24 season concluding last night, it is now confirmed that the Oilers will be playing against the LA Kings in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight year. The Oilers finished slightly ahead in the standings with a 49-27-6 record, while the Kings went 44-27-11.

Game 1 of what promises to be a great series is set to begin at Rogers Place this Monday, with puck drop set for 8 pm MT. You can expect to see plenty of Oilers apparel, including this latest drop from lululemon, throughout the building.