Oilers make pair of roster moves ahead of playoff opener

The Edmonton Oilers have announced two roster transactions as they prepare to head into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers announced this morning that both Adam Erne and Philip Broberg have been loaned to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Both players were recalled days ago to allow head coach Kris Knoblauch to rest some of his top stars for last night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

🔁 #Oilers Roster Moves 🔁 🔹 Defenceman Philip Broberg has been loaned to the @Condors

🔸 Forward Adam Erne has also been loaned to AHL Bakersfield#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/pYXvYltbce — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 19, 2024

Interestingly, Sam Gagner, who was also recalled days ago, appears to be sticking with the Oilers. The fan-favourite 34-year-old has split the season between the Oilers and Condors. In 27 NHL games, he scored five goals and 10 points while recording three goals and nine points in 15 AHL games.

Erne, who was given a one-year contract after attending training camp on a PTO, has suited up for just 23 NHL games this season, scoring a goal and two points. He’s appeared in 35 games with the Condors and is expected to be a big part of their roster as they hope to go on a run in the playoffs.

Broberg, who was selected eighth overall in 2019, remains a top prospect for the Oilers but has yet to find his footing at the NHL level. The 22-year-old has suited up for just 11 games this season. That said, he has looked excellent at the AHL level and is having another impressive year with 35 points through 48 games.

The Oilers playoff run will begin on Monday versus the LA Kings. It marks the third-straight year these two have gone head-to-head in the first round, with the Oilers coming out victorious in both previous contests. They have met up on four occasions this season, with the Oilers winning three but only outscoring the Kings 11-9.