Oilers training camp standout Raphael Lavoie off to a good start in AHL

Edmonton Oilers training camp standout Raphael Lavoie is off to a good start in the AHL.

The 23-year-old 2019 second-round pick has been among the top players for the Bakersfield Condors this season, scoring two goals and an assist in three games.

Though he wasn’t able to find the back of the net in the first few games, Lavoie did score two in a 5-1 win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Tuesday night.

The first was a beautiful one-timer on a five-on-three power play that went right over the glove of Henderson goaltender Jiri Patera to give the Condors the lead.

The second goal was also a thing of beauty: 2021 first-round pick Xavier Bourgualt was able to cut to the middle of the ice and find Lavoie down low who wired another one-timer, this time over Patera’s blocker.

This is an encouraging sign for Oilers fans. Lavoie was among the last players cut at training camp and the team could have lost him if he hadn’t cleared waivers. The Quebec native offers the Oilers a unique call-up option that could provide some offensive production.

Lavoie’s above-average shot might end up being an attractive option for the Oilers if they continue to have problems with secondary scoring. Through six games, with the exception of Warren Foegele, the Oilers have not had any regular bottom-six players score a goal.

Lavoie was able to score two times in six preseason games with the Oilers.

He has been playing on the Condors’ first line alongside James Hamblin and Seth Griffith. His three points are tied for second on the team, behind Lane Pederson’s four.

Lavoie broke onto the scene last season in the AHL, going on a run that saw him score 25 goals and 45 points in 61 games.