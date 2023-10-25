"Far from our best": Woodcroft reacts to Oilers third period collapse

It’s not looking pretty for the Edmonton Oilers.

The team lost to the Minnesota Wild last night by a score of 7-4, allowing five goals in the third period and blowing three separate leads throughout the game. The Oilers have now lost five of their first six games of the season and hold a 1-4-1 record.

It was the first game since Connor McDavid was sidelined with an injury over the weekend, which led to quite a redesign of the team’s top forward lines.

The revamped lines weren’t enough as the team allowed the Wild’s first line of Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello to run free, scoring a combined 10 points that included three goals in the third period.

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft met with the media after the game, where he discussed the team allowing yet another game to slip away from them.

“We struggled to contain [Minnesota’s] big line in the third period, and we were made to pay,” said Woodcroft. “We didn’t display what we’re about as a group, and I don’t know if it was we ran out of gas, I don’t know if it was a lack of execution… certainly not up to our standard.”

"Certainly not to our standard." Coach Woodcorft summarizes the loss in Minnesota. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/YuDm0Kk4wO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 25, 2023

Defensive blunders plagued the team in the final 20 minutes of the game. Evan Bouchard in particular had a rough night, going -3 despite putting up a goal and two assists at the other end of the ice.

“It’s disappointing not to close the game out when we were up going into the third period,” said Woodcroft. “That third period was far from our best, that’s for certain.”

Edmonton did get some secondary scoring without McDavid in the lineup. Warren Foegele impressed as he registered two crucial goals that gave the Oilers the lead in both the first and second periods.

However, despite a good performance, Foegele didn’t have much to say about it after the game.

“I don’t think there is anything to be proud of,” said Foegele of his two goals. “We got one win [all season], so it’s back to the drawing board.”

Between the pipes, Jack Campbell gave the team a chance to win in the second period. The Oilers were holding on to a 3-2 lead, and the Michigan native stood on his head to make a few highlight-reel saves.

Unfortunately, that stellar play dropped off in the third period, where Campbell allowed four goals on 10 shots. He ended the night with a .800 save percentage.

🤯 JACK CAMPBELL 🤯 If you need us we will be watching this save until the third starts. pic.twitter.com/gBVxttVeJ1 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 25, 2023

Woodcroft thought the second period was a memorable performance from Campbell.

“That second period for Jack might’ve been one of his best as an Edmonton Oiler,” said Woodcroft.

Evander Kane finally broke his goal-scoring slump as well. He was able to tip home a point shot from Bouchard to give the Oilers their first third-period goal of the season.

This completed a Gordie Howe hattrick for Kane, who also had an assist and a fight with Brandon Duhaime earlier in the game.

The Oilers will now head back home to Rogers Place, an arena they haven’t been able to get a win at in two games so far this season.

The New York Rangers will be in town on Thursday night, along with some Oilers alumni, as the organization prepares to induct former Oilers Doug Weight and Charlie Huddy into the Oilers Hall of Fame.