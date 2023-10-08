Oilers waive three players including Lavoie

The Edmonton Oilers are trimming down their roster ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Today, the Oilers announced they’d placed a trio of players on waivers: forwards Raphael Lavoie and Lane Pederson as well as defenceman Ben Gleason.

The move to waive Lavoie was perhaps the most surprising one to Edmonton fans, who wanted to get a look at the 23-year-old forward at the NHL level. A second round pick of the team in the 2019 draft, Lavoie played 61 games in the AHL last season for the Bakersfield Condors, where he put up 25 goals and 20 assists for a total of 45 points.

Despite his success at the AHL level, he’s yet to make his regular season NHL debut.

The Oilers start their season this Wednesday when they visit the Vancouver Canucks for a 8 pm MT puck drop at Rogers Arena.