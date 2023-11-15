Oilers call up three players and put two more on injured reserve

The Edmonton Oilers were busy this morning.

The club announced that forwards Dylan Holloway and Mattias Janmark were placed on LTIR. Subsequently, defenceman Philip Broberg was recalled from the AHL along with forwards Adam Erne and Raphael Lavoie.

Lavoie was loaned to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors yesterday in a paper transaction that helped the team save a bit of cap space.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁 🔹Defenceman Philip Broberg, forward Adam Erne & forward Raphael Lavoie have been recalled from the @Condors.

Forwards Mattias Janmark & Dylan Holloway have been placed on LTIR. Defenceman Philip Broberg, forward Adam Erne & forward Raphael Lavoie have been recalled from the Condors.

Broberg has been a hot-button player among the Oilers fan base. The 2019 first-round pick has struggled to break into the league while players drafted after him like Matthew Boldy and Cole Caufield have become impact athletes in the NHL.

He started the season with the Oilers but was limited to bottom-pairing minutes before the team decided to send him back to the AHL at the beginning of November. Through eight NHL games this season, Broberg has yet to record a point.

The Oilers will also see Erne play some more NHL games with the team. The 28-year-old attended Edmonton’s training camp on a professional tryout and parlayed that into a cheap one-year deal just after the season started. He was sent to the AHL on Halloween to make room for Sam Gagner to be signed.

As for the injuries, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed after Tuesday’s practice that Dylan Holloway would be out long-term. Holloway suffered an injury in the second period of Monday’s game against the New York Islanders.

Janmark, on the other hand, was injured all the way back on October 26 against the New York Rangers. He is apparently dealing with a shoulder injury that has caused him to miss the last seven games.

How these roster moves will affect Edmonton’s roster tonight is not quite clear. Both Lavoie and Erne should slot in on the team’s fourth line alongside James Hamblin. Veteran Derek Ryan was taking reps on the third line with Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele at yesterday’s practice.

On the blueline, Broberg has almost exclusively played on the team’s bottom-pairing. His most popular partners in the NHL this season are Brett Kulak and Vincent Desharnais.

We’ll know for sure how Knoblauch will run these lines when the Oilers host the Seattle Kraken tonight at 6:30 pm MT.