Oilers' Janmark spotted in sling after game versus Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers may be without Mattias Janmark for a significant amount of time.

Janmark was forced to leave early in Thursday night’s game versus the New York Rangers after going into the boards awkwardly. He was noticeably grabbing at his shoulder region while exiting the ice, and based on new information, it appears that he may have suffered a significant injury.

My son and his friend Avery were bored tonight, so why not having great evening with these awesome @EdmontonOilers players! 😂🤣 Mon gars et son ami Avery s’ennuyaient ce soir, alors pourquoi pas passer une belle soirée les joueurs des Oilers d’Edmonton! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/DwGzzYugz7 — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) October 28, 2023



Fans were quick to notice that in these photos uploaded by former Oiler Georges Laraque, Janmark’s right arm is in a sling. With that, it seems likely that he will not only be out for the Heritage Classic, but a significant stretch afterward.

Though plenty of fans have voiced their displeasure as of late with Janmark’s first-line minutes, the 30-year-old has been solid during his time as an Oiler. While he is not a player that should be relied upon in a top-six role, he provides value on the fourth line, and is particularly effective on the penalty kill. Though pointless through seven games this season, he scored a respectable 12 goals and 25 points in 66 games in 2022-23.

While being without Janmark isn’t ideal, there is some good news for the Oilers, as Connor McDavid appears to have a real shot at suiting up tomorrow versus the Calgary Flames. The 26-year-old has missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury, but appears to be progressing quicker than initially expected.