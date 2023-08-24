Oilers' Bouchard excited to be a part of "a real force" for next two seasons

The Edmonton Oilers roster appears to be solidified with the recent extension of Evan Bouchard, and the young defenceman seems thrilled to be back.

The Oilers officially announced on Wednesday morning that they re-signed Bouchard to a two-year, $7.8 million deal that will carry an average annual value of $3.9 million. While a bridge deal between the two wasn’t ideal, general manager Ken Holland had little option given the team’s current salary cap situation.

While Bouchard would have likely preferred to sign longer term as well, he doesn’t seem too worried about what the future may hold. Instead, his focus is on helping this Oilers team reach its ultimate goal over the next two seasons.

“Two years, I think it’s a good stepping stone, good bridge,” Bouchard said. “I think in the next two years the Oilers are going to be a real force out there and I’m just looking to be a part of that.”

This is a huge signing for the Oilers, as they are counting on the 23-year-old to run their power play, a role that Tyson Barrie had held prior to being traded to the Nashville Predators.

Bouchard seemed more than comfortable doing just that after Barrie was dealt. He saw his offensive production skyrocket in the playoffs, leading all NHL defencemen in scoring with 17 points in just 12 games. With an entire season of those opportunities, many think he can shatter his current career-high 43 points, and he appears eager for what lies ahead.

“I’m excited to get to play with those guys,” Bouchard said when speaking about his role on the power play. “They make it easy, it’s kind of a pick your poison on who you want to have the puck. When you get to give them the puck in space with time they’re going to make something happen out of nothing.”

Earlier in the offseason, there had been concern that other teams may look to offer sheet Bouchard given the tough spot the Oilers were in cap-wise. That never turned out to be the case, however, and he will now look to help this organization to its first Stanley Cup since 1990.