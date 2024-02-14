McDavid becomes first player in 80 years to do this specific thing

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid made history during last night’s six-assist performance against the Detroit Red Wings.

It was just the third time in the past 25 years that a player has been able to accomplish six assists in a single game, joining Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang and Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl.

It matched a career-high for points in a game for McDavid, and he became just the fourth player in Oilers franchise history to record multiple six-point games.

If that wasn’t enough, McDavid also became the first player in NHL history to have six assists in a game without his team going on the powerplay once since 1944.

Connor McDavid of the @EdmontonOilers is the first NHL player to have 6+ assists in a game where his team didn't have a single power-play opportunity since Don Grosso did so for the Red Wings against the Rangers on February 3, 1944. pic.twitter.com/tkX4Bk1roN — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 14, 2024

The last time a player managed six assists in a game without a powerplay, World War II was still raging in Europe and the NHL had just six teams in the league.

The reigning NHL MVP basically won the game for Edmonton. After a sloppy second period that saw the Oilers blow a multi-goal lead and head into the final frame tied 3-3, McDavid was able to set up four goals in the final period to help Edmonton to an 8-4 victory.

This included a beautiful spinning pass to Evander Kane on the team’s seventh goal of the game.

This is just silly from McDavid pic.twitter.com/fmAfCcCDOD — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 14, 2024

Doing this all at even strength certainly goes against the notion that some have that McDavid is a powerplay merchant. Fifty of McDavid’s 77 points so far this season have been scored at even-strength.

If all that wasn’t enough, McDavid also became the fourth fastest player in NHL history to net 600 career assists, hitting the mark in just 616 games.

Fewest games to 600 career assists, NHL history Wayne Gretzky 416

Mario Lemieux 514

Bobby Orr 608

Connor McDavid 616 pic.twitter.com/VYz0y5z3Lv — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 14, 2024

Anybody who has watched hockey knows that McDavid is a special player, but the 27-year-old is continuing to find new ways to make history every single season.