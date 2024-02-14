SportsHockeyOilers

McDavid dazzles Oilers fans with spinning assist in six-point night

Feb 14 2024
Edmonton Oilers fans got to experience quite an exciting game at Rogers Place last night.

Despite entering the third period tied 3-3 with the Detroit Red Wings, the Oilers came alive in the final frame, scoring five goals in the period to pull away with an 8-4 victory.

Captain Connor McDavid led the way for Edmonton, picking up a mindboggling six assists to tie his career-high for points in a single game. Four of those assists came in the last 20 minutes of the game.

Though he was all over the scoresheet, one of those points is sure to stick in the minds of Oilers fans: a spectacular spinning pass to Evander Kane who tucked home the team’s seventh goal of the game.

The play had McDavid painted all over it. The speedy transition up the ice, the masterful use of his edges, and the wherewithal to find an open Kane in the slot to put it into the back of the net.

Reporters asked McDavid after the game what was going through his head when he made the play.

“I had a lot of speed and just tried to make a play,” said McDavid. “I tried to cut inside, the d-man played it well, I bounced it back outside and threw it out there and Kaner is a great goalscorer, he’s always at the net.”

This isn’t the first time that McDavid has shown off his spin-o-rama ability this season. Back in October, the reigning NHL MVP scored a beautiful goal against the Nashville Predators, where he lost an edge, spun around, and managed to find the puck for a breakaway goal.

It also isn’t the first time he has assisted on a goal with a spin-o-rama. In 2017, he did the same on an assist to Patrick Maroon against the Chicago Blackhawks.

No matter how many times McDavid decides to dazzle, it won’t get old in the eyes of Oilers fans.

