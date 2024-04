The Edmonton Oilers dropped a 3-2 game against the St. Louis Blues after a breakaway goal from Brandon Saad in OT.

It was a review-filled night that saw the Oilers have two goals disallowed. Mattias Ekholm stayed hot with the game’s opening goal while Leon Draisaitl got his 39th goal of the season and 99th point late in the third period to tie things up.

The loss breaks a three-game win streak for the Oilers.

More to come…